O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 150,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 222,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after buying an additional 141,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,659,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 14.9 %

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.92.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.