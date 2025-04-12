O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $313,000 in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Nabors Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nabors Industries by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Nabors Industries stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $275.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($4.81). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $90.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

