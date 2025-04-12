O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $319,000 in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Ryanair by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,593,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,215,000 after acquiring an additional 587,023 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 3,980,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,525,000 after purchasing an additional 225,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ryanair by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,779,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,230 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,544,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,899,000 after purchasing an additional 76,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,920 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYAAY. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Ryanair stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

