O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $330,000 in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,374,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,797,000 after buying an additional 125,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IonQ by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,260,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 75,596 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IonQ by 1,310.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 11,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 944,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,539,550.70. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $29,828.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 592,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,563,438. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONQ has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

IonQ Stock Up 0.6 %

IONQ stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

