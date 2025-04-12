O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $349,000 in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1,817.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.
Bilibili Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 0.95. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $31.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on BILI. Benchmark raised their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.
Bilibili Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
