O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $349,000 in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1,817.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 0.95. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $31.77.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BILI. Benchmark raised their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

