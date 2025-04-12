O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $366,000 in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,383 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,035 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $80,317,000 after purchasing an additional 898,223 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth about $21,896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,195,577 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $921,901,000 after acquiring an additional 668,093 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,044,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 808,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 393,730 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $36,571.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,417,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,253,644.92. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Lab USA

About Rocket Lab USA

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.