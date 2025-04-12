O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $385,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.42.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 175 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.89 per share, with a total value of $25,880.75. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This trade represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at $20,698,083.10. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $124.96 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.72.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

