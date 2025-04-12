O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,416 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

