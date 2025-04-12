O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,683,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,549 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In other Kyndryl news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,594.94. This represents a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. This trade represents a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KD. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Kyndryl Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $29.42 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

