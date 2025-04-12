O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 127 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $8,612,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $349.44 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $223.41 and a one year high of $421.00. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -179.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. StockNews.com cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.39.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

