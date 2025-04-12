O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 370 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,822,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after buying an additional 148,811 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,077.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 56,079 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,275,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,927,000 after buying an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMI opened at $284.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.71. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $379.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. DA Davidson downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

