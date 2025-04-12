O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 397 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $2,641,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $2,850,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 156,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 45,904 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.27.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. This represents a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.04. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $89.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

