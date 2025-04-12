O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 761 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,396,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,884,000 after purchasing an additional 704,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 29,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,059,407.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 779,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,174,996.98. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,946,479.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,403.80. The trade was a 14.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,343 shares of company stock worth $5,177,234. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $35.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Exelixis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelixis

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.