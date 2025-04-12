O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Interface by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Interface by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,132.65. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interface Price Performance

NASDAQ TILE opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $27.34.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.51 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TILE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

