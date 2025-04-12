O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,219 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 7.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,702,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Price Performance

UPST opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 2.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPST

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $62,741.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,254.70. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $2,608,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,838.80. This represents a 42.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,182. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Upstart

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.