O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

