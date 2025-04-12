O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 337.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 37,863 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,871,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGP stock opened at $154.91 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.67 and a 1 year high of $192.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.22.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $181.00) on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

