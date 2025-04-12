O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,267,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,693,000 after buying an additional 51,142 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 904,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 23,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $17.46 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $824.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

