O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,180 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $40.90.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

