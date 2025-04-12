O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,744 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ATI by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,335,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $844,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,162,000 after buying an additional 226,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ATI by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,563,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,031,000 after buying an additional 191,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter worth $85,047,000.

ATI Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ATI stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,261.54. The trade was a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

