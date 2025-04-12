O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 29,164 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,164 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 98.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 39,507 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter worth $257,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 25,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:WOR opened at $47.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $60.71.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $304.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

See Also

