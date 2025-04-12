O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 4,048 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 276,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $54.23 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $81.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $302.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

