O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 6,387 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $66.10.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.33%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.