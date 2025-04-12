O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $328,000 Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 649,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,597,000 after buying an additional 220,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 185,037 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 83,028 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $8,737,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 885.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 46,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 1.9 %

GSHD stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.30. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $130.39. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.35, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Goosehead Insurance

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $4,761,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,727.04. The trade was a 50.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $24,876,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 339,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,138,620.80. The trade was a 37.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,812 shares of company stock worth $37,392,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.