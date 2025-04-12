O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Knife River by 90.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Knife River by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 15.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 9.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Knife River by 36.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Knife River in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Shares of KNF opened at $93.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average of $96.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $66.13 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.80 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

