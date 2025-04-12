O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114,644 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $312,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,706,435.50. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $55,368.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 141,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,420.85. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,198. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 79.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $79.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average of $60.62.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

