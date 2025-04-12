O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 121.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Crown by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,095,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after buying an additional 176,959 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Crown by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,456,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,116,000 after buying an additional 1,000,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth approximately $861,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $83.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.84 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCK

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.