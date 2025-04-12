O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 907,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,925,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,034,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,727.70. The trade was a 6.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of CPB opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The Campbell Soup Company has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16.
Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
