Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 21,231 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in NIO by 1,652,962.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,360,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 43,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $1,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Price Performance

NIO stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HSBC cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

