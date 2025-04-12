Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 22,211 Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TERN. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $11.40.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
