Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 22,211 Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TERN. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.