Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 22,368 SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,515,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 27,662 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,283,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 501,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 103,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmartRent during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Shane Paladin bought 43,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,999.26. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Dorman bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 229,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,958. This represents a 119.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Shares of SmartRent stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.83. SmartRent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.78 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

