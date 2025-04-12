Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 779.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Cricut by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 87,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cricut by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cricut by 366.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 60,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Transactions at Cricut

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $27,735.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,059,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,311,477.25. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,009 shares of company stock worth $1,519,869. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cricut Price Performance

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of -0.02. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.41 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Cricut Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.