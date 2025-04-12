Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $111,000 in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHCO. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 1,255.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

SHCO stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $305.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

