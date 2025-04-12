Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93.

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,278,688 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $29,624,260.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,100,000. This trade represents a 19.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $44,120.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,343,436.16. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,292,642 shares of company stock valued at $29,697,798. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

