Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Metals Acquisition by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 53,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Metals Acquisition by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 156,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 799.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 909,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 808,418 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 906,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after buying an additional 334,505 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Metals Acquisition stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Metals Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $15.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Metals Acquisition from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.