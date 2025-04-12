Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 2,170 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.84. Aegon Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

