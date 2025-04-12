Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGRM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monogram Orthopaedics by 1,267.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 194,776 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Monogram Orthopaedics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Monogram Orthopaedics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Monogram Orthopaedics from $4.00 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Capital set a $5.40 price target on Monogram Orthopaedics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGRM opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.77. Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

(Free Report)

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.