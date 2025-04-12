Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 13,905 Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Veren by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 21,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Veren by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,731,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 1,143,159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veren by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,899,000 after buying an additional 653,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veren by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,082,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,947,000 after buying an additional 507,176 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Veren by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 416,265 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VRN opened at $5.75 on Friday. Veren Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Veren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

