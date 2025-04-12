Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 12,009 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter worth $24,223,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 118.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 36,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 104,430 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $664.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.44 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

