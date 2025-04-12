Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $130,000 Position in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ProFrac by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,908 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ProFrac by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 1,822.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,785,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after buying an additional 1,692,908 shares during the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProFrac Stock Performance

ACDC opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $759.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.05. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ProFrac from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProFrac

In related news, major shareholder Farris Wilks acquired 338,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $2,347,579.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,316,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,123,580.62. This trade represents a 34.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

