PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,350,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PACS Group were worth $17,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PACS Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PACS Group by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PACS Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in PACS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PACS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of PACS Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACS Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE PACS opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. PACS Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $43.92.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

