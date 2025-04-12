Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,416,000 after purchasing an additional 138,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 8.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,473,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 299,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,831,000 after acquiring an additional 85,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 296,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $272.44 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 801.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.24, for a total value of $4,509,655.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,238.80. This represents a 23.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.58, for a total transaction of $95,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,341.14. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,236 shares of company stock valued at $31,222,390. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.80.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

