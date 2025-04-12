Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Holdings in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Applied Digital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

Applied Digital Price Performance

APLD stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 5.18. Applied Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The business had revenue of $63.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,868.55. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Further Reading

