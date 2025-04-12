Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys New Stake in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NextNav by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Fleming James B JR purchased a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at $80,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextNav by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,505,000 after acquiring an additional 759,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextNav by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,564 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.03. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 4,005 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $44,896.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,100 shares in the company, valued at $909,131. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $64,405.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 857,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,634,995.44. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,705 shares of company stock worth $816,495. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextNav

Free Report

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Featured Stories

