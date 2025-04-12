Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Noah were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOAH. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Noah in the third quarter worth $196,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Noah in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Noah by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Noah by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Noah in a research report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Noah Price Performance

Shares of Noah stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.78. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.07 million. Noah had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah Profile

(Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

Featured Stories

