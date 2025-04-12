Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 134.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,583 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHC. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 369,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 310.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 324,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 245,405 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,804,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $460,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $499.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.31. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $379.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.97 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

