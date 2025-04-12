Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Invests $222,000 in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in GeneDx by 295.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 40,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GeneDx by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GeneDx by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GeneDx by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

WGS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In related news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 402 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $36,200.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,212.20. The trade was a 7.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 46,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $4,175,754.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,146.40. This represents a 96.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,780 shares of company stock worth $12,907,437 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

WGS stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $115.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 1.93.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.24 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

