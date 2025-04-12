Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Invests $72,000 in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 70.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 46,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $970.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.23. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $17.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 79.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IRS

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.