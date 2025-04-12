Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Makes New $122,000 Investment in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Patria Investments by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Patria Investments during the 4th quarter worth $808,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

Shares of PAX stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $14.26.

Patria Investments Dividend Announcement

Patria Investments Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

