Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Makes New $220,000 Investment in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTDR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of BTDR opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $890.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.25.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

